Man jumped, shot by 2 suspects in SW Houston shopping center parking lot, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting at a southwest Houston shopping center parking lot Friday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. at a shopping center near Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects jumped and held a man at gunpoint in the shopping center parking lot.

The suspects shot the victim in the arm and fled the scene, police said. The victim ran to a PLS Check Cashing business in the 8900 block of Westheimer Road to call for help.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, police said. The victim is in stable condition.

According to police, the motive is unknown.