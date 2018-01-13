× Motorcyclist dies after falling off 610 exit ramp, officers say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist was fatally injured after allegedly speeding on Highway 59 towards 610 and falling over the exit ramp Friday night, according to The Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist was on Highway 59 and tried to take the exit ramp towards West Loop 610.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was going too fast and hit the right side of the wall on 610 and fell over the wall.

Both the motorcyclist and the bike landed onto the Westpark Tollway Lanes. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.