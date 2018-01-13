× Texans announce new GM and extend head coach O’Brien’s contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have hired Brian Gaine as general manager and extended the contract of head coach Bill O’Brien, the team announced today. Gaine signed a five-year deal and O’Brien was extended for four years, with both deals running through 2022.

The exact terms of the deal were not released.

Gaine, who is the third general manager in franchise history, spent the 2017 season as the Buffalo Bills’ vice president of player personnel after serving as the Texans’ director of player personnel from 2015-16 and director of pro personnel in 2014. Gaine brings 19 years of NFL personnel experience to Houston and has spent time in leadership roles with the Bills (2017), Texans (2014-16), Miami Dolphins (2008-13), Dallas Cowboys (2005-07) and New York Jets (1999-2004).

As director of player personnel with the Texans, Gaine provided support and guidance to both the pro and college scouting departments while directing the team’s player evaluation process and pro personnel operation. He served as the club’s director of pro personnel in 2014, where he supervised all pro player evaluation, the advance scouting process, free agency and the monitoring of player transactional movement in all professional leagues.

“Our committee was unanimous in praise for Brian Gaine and we are all aligned in our philosophy on how to continue to build our roster and win a championship,“ said Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair. “Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn’t be more excited about naming him our new general manager.”

Gaine was hired after Rick Smith stepped away from his duties as general manager so he could assist his wife in her fight against breast cancer.

O’Brien is entering his fifth season with the Texans and his 31 career victories are tied for the most by any head coach in franchise history through their first four years. In 2017, the Texans dealt with multiple injuries to their roster, which led to an NFL-record 78 different players recording at least one snap on offense, defense or special teams.

From 2014-16, O’Brien led the Texans to three straight winning seasons for the first time in franchise history and back-to-back AFC South division championships in 2015 and 2016.

“Bill O’Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward,” said McNair. “Bill is a terrific teacher that the players respect. We have a lot of trust in him to build a unified, championship culture and we’re thrilled to have him as our head coach into the future.”