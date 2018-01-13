Trump’s lawyer accused of giving porn star “hush money”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wall Street Journal reported one of Donald Trump’s longtime attorney arranging a six-figure payoff for a sexual encounter with a porn star.

That encounter supposedly happened in July of 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

The alleged pay out was for hush money, but Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, says the president “vehemently denies” the encounter.

The six-figure settlement was reportedly paid out in October of 2016.

The journal report says Cohen arranged a 130-thousand-dollar payment to Stephanie Clifford — whose stage name is “Stormy Daniels” — a month ahead of the election.

Clifford denies the sexual encounter and says she only had a few public appearances with Trump.

But, two sources at ABC News say Daniels was in touch with producers at “Good Morning America” in the fall of 2016 about a potential interview and was prepared to discuss Trump.

The Daily Beast reported Friday that Daniels also had a tentative interview set up with them, but she backed out just days before the 2016 election.

A White House official said, “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”