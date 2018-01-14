Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --Runners, on your mark. Get set. Goooo!

The Chevron Marathon Race kicks off in downtown Houston Sunday.

Thousands of Houstonians sweated it out in the cold by keeping one foot in front of the other, for a good cause of course.

Lee Mitchell, 81, tells us, "This isn't his first rodeo." No this isn’t Mitchell’s first rodeo, it’s his 27th.

The 26.2-mile course highlighted areas like the Galleria, Westpark and Montrose.

And what's a party without Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harvey Hero Mattress Mac? The two were on deck supporting runners as they warmed up to start the race.

A marathon in the brutal cold? Now that's Houston Strong!