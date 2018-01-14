HCSO: Married couple shot, killed in Spring home
SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that left a man and a woman dead in their Spring home.
Deputies were dispatched around 8 p.m. to a gated-community home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn.
According to deputies, a man called 911 and said that he had not heard from his parents in a few days.
Upon arrival, deputies made force entry into the ransacked Spring home and found the married couple dead from a gunshot wound.
HCSO is asking the public if they noticed anything out of the ordinary, to please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.