HPD: Driver slams into broken-down vehicle on Highway 59

HOUSTON – A man is in serious condition after a driver slammed into his broken-down vehicle on Highway 59 Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department were dispatched to a car accident on Highway 59 around 2:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that a tow truck attempted to tow away a broken-down Toyota vehicle that was in the right emergency lane of the freeway.

The driver of the Toyota allegedly refused to accept assistance from the tow truck company. Shortly after, the driver of a Dodge Charger slammed into the back of the Toyota.

Police say the driver of the Charger claimed he did not see the Toyota.

The occupants inside of the Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said. One of the occupants had to be transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver of the Charger had no reported injuries, police said. HPD will investigate if alcohol played a factor in this accident.