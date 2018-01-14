× HPD: Man attempts police chase in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – A man attempted to pursue a police chase in Fifth Ward Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Patrol units spotted a white Dodge pickup truck that had open warrants on the driver around 12:30 a.m. near Brewster Street and Noble Street in Fifth Ward.

According to police, officers attempted to do a traffic stop on the pickup truck, but the driver continued to proceed.

The chase went around the neighborhood and ended when two HPD Patrol units blocked the truck on Brewster Street, police said. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly caught by officers.

The driver of the pickup truck and several others in the area were taken into custody, police said. HPD is investigating if the alleged suspects are involved in several robberies around Houston.