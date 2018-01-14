Texas man arrested after threatening violence at NFL playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO - The NFL playoffs are in full swing, but not without a serious call of unsportsmanlike conduct .

A Texas man was arrested for wanting to kill Pittsburgh Steelers fans and players at their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Authorities in San Antonio arrested Yuttana Choochongko. According to a court affidavit, this after the 30-year-old sent several threatening messages to Heinz Field. Here is what one of those warning said:

"This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

The Steelers organization took those threats very serious and had authorities look into them. they were able to track the suspect's IP address and get to him before any real harm could ever go down.

The playoff went off without incident as the Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game with their 45-42 win over the Steelers.