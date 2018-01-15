5th grade student shares his award-winning modern interpretation of Dr. King’s Speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In honor of MLK Jr. Day talented elementary school students, across our area, expressed their hopes and dreams for today's world as part of the 22nd Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory competition.

A dozen Houston ISD fourth and fifth grade students composed and performed their own original three-to-five-minute speeches, on Friday, inside the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ in downtown Houston. The topic: “What is your dream for today’s world?”

Students were judged on delivery, stage presence and decorum, content interpretation and memorization.

Caleb Kiteka, a fifth-grader from Windsor Village Elementary, placed second in the competition.

Kiteka joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk about the inspiration for his speech.

He also performed it LIVE in studio.