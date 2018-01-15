African Amercian trailriders mount up for annual ‘T90 MLK Trailride’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The Southwestern Trailriders Association kicked off the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with the annual T90 MLK Trailride.

The annual ride pays homage to Southwestern Trailriders founding father Henry “Tninety” Davidson, who led the parade along with his wife Vonda Ponce Davidson.

Cowboys and cowgirls trotted in high style down MLK Blvd, as crowds of people lined the streets and cheered the riders towards their final stop at the Silver Eagle riders club.

The riders will then treat the community to a live performance by Marcus Ardoin and the Zydeco Legendz.