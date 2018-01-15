Bizarre brawl breaks out in an Australian grocery market over cherries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVALE, Australia - A cherry fight blossomed into a full-scale brawl at a fruit and veggie stand in Springvale, Australia, that landed two people in custody and one in the hospital.

According to the owner of the Little Saigon Market, 15 miles outside of Melbourne. Two men wanted to buy cherries by the bag and his employee informed them that they only sold cherries by the kilo. That's when one of the customers saw red and allegedly threw the first fruit punch.

The market became a free-for-all after both fruit fighters found makeshift weapons.

The employee at the center of the cherry controversy ended up with a head wound and a hospital stay.

