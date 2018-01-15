Boss Life Awards brings Hollywood to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Boss Life Foundation brought Hollywood to Houston Sunday night at their 5th annual Boss Life Ball.

The who's who of entertainment and the business world showed up and showed as they raised funds for the BossLife Scholarship Program.

The evening kicked off with an exclusive red carpet produced by Lemon-Lime Light Media which featured special guests Slim Thug, LisaRaye McCoy, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Houston Texans Player Deshaun Watson, Original Houston Texans Player Chester Pitts, Comedian Ali Siddiq, Aventer Gray of Lakewood Church, Television Personality Miss Mykie, and honorees Bun B, Tillman Fertitta, & Daymond John.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee expressed her happiness towards The Boss Life Foundation prior to awarding the foundation with a proclamation.

“Boss Life is the kind of foundation that brings all of you, the prestigious boxing world, the faith community, business, and many of us together,” Jackson said.

Throughout the night the foundation presented Boss Awards to those who have excelled in their industries. Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, ABC's Shark Tank Daymond John, Houston Rapper Bun B, Madd Hatta of 97.9 The Box and Industrial Welding Academy were honored for their leadership and success.

At the end of the night, Daymond John made sure everyone was still focused on the issue at hand and did not forget to donate to The Boss Life Foundation scholarship fund.

“It doesn’t matter how much you give no one knows but you. But please text right now to donate because the recipient could be your child or a family member. Wouldn’t it be great if your child was the next Daymond John or the next Slim Thug? Well with education and you all’s help that can happen,” John said.

Boss Life Ball was made possible by Justin Martin of IJustGotHit.com, Central Houston Automotive Group, Active Athlete, Premier Media Partners, Lasting Empressions Events, Tart Enterprise, The Boss Life Foundation, Keynote Peach Moscato, and The City of Houston.

Supporters can still donate by texting their donations to 832-514-6473.