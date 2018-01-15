Bundle up! Forecasters predict rain Monday night, strong cold front starting Tuesday morning

HOUSTON — Houston residents can expect brief periods of rain Monday night followed by a strong cold front starting early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said temperatures will fall throughout the day on Tuesday with the rain gradually changing over to a wintry mix starting early Tuesday morning across the Brazos Valley and Piney Woods region.

The change over to a wintry mix will gradually work its way southward throughout the day on Tuesday, even approaching the coast by Tuesday night. Light ice accumulations of under 0.1 inch will be possible area-wide, but are more likely across the northern and western portions of the area. Light snow accumulations are also possible across the Brazos Valley and the Piney Woods region.

Forecast confidence continues to increase, and we now have moderate to high confidence of at least some wintry precipitation falling that could lead to hazardous road conditions.

The finer details concerning the exact type of mix, accumulations, and timing could change some as we get closer to the event. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, and a Winter Storm Watch or Winter Storm Warning could be issued in the next 12 to 36 hours.

Very cold temperatures are expected Tuesday night in the wake of the front, with low temperatures Wednesday morning dropping into the upper teens to around 20 inland and in the upper 20s at the coast. Any remaining water overnight could freeze and create additional icing issues.

A Hard Freeze Warning and a Wind Chill Advisory might be needed for portions of the area.