CDC cancels discussion on nuclear disaster preparedness in favor of lecture on flu

ATLANTA— Could catching the flu be more dangerous than a nuclear blast?

Well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the moment the flu is more important since the CDC has canceled a live streaming session about preparing for a nuclear disaster and replaced it with a lecture about the flu.

The CDC's website indicates the lecture on preparing for a nuclear disaster will be rescheduled, but officials insist the scheduling has nothing to do with current news events.

The decision to hold a nuclear discussion came after the president's Twitter war with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about the size of their buttons and who would be the first to launch a nuclear missile.

The decision to postpone the lecture came before last weekend's false alarm text that a missile was threatening Hawaii.

Guess timing is everything.