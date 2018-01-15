Courtney Roland, reporter who went missing from Galleria, released after several days of extensive medical testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston sports reporter who disappeared from the Galleria area after an adverse reaction to prescription medication has been released from the hospital, according to a Twitter post Monday from her account.

Courtney Roland left the hospital Friday following five days of extensive testing. The test confirmed she suffered an adverse reaction to her medication, which has not been officially specified.

"I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right," she said the tweet.

Roland was admitted to the Houston Methodist Medical Center on Jan. 8 after an extensive search that rattled local social media feeds. The Houston Police Department said she was spotted around 8:15 a.m. under an overpass for the 610 West Loop at Richmond by a passerby who recognized her from a missing persons report on the news. She was eventually at a nearby Chick-fil-a when officers arrived, a family member said.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Houston journalists, friends and family members took to social media Monday morning to aid police in the search for Roland after she vanished from the Galleria around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said she was alone and walking around a store inside the mall.

Investigators' concerns intensified after Roland's white Jeep was found by officers that night in a parking in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. The department confirmed the reporter's cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, her purse was found at a nearby business.

Throughout social media, Roland's peers and colleagues posted about the reporter's disappearance.

https://twitter.com/LyndsayALee/status/950201196568088576

Courtney’s phone, purse and wallet were all found in the Galleria area. She was reportedly seen around the same place Sunday afternoon. She’s wearing a camo fleece and orange Remington hat. Info? Call HPD at 832-394-1840. And pray. #HelpFindCourtney pic.twitter.com/QDDvawZl5Y — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 8, 2018

Courtney Roland’s @CourtneyRivals family and friends are looking for her. She was last seen Saturday covering a football camp in Houston. Last texts anyone received were 12:30 AM. If you have info please call HPD’s missing persons bureau 713 884 3131 — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 8, 2018

Our friend Courtney Roland (@CourtneyRivals) is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. Spread the word, Ags, and keep her family and friends in your thoughts. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) January 8, 2018

A little more on Courtney Roland @CourtneyRivals. She drives a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee. License plate HZC 7778 pic.twitter.com/lMVlCxKLDM — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018