Courtney Roland, reporter who went missing from Galleria, released after several days of extensive medical testing

HOUSTON — The Houston sports reporter who disappeared from the Galleria area after an adverse reaction to prescription medication has been released from the hospital, according to a Twitter post Monday from her account.
Courtney Roland left the hospital Friday following five days of extensive testing. The test confirmed she suffered an adverse reaction to her medication, which has not been officially specified.
"I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right," she said the tweet.
Roland was admitted to the Houston Methodist Medical Center on Jan. 8 after an extensive search that rattled local social media feeds. The Houston Police Department said she was spotted around 8:15 a.m. under an overpass for the 610 West Loop at Richmond by a passerby who recognized her from a missing persons report on the news. She was eventually at a nearby Chick-fil-a when officers arrived, a family member said.
Houston journalists, friends and family members took to social media Monday morning to aid police in the search for Roland after she vanished from the Galleria around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said she was alone and walking around a store inside the mall.
Investigators' concerns intensified after Roland's white Jeep was found by officers that night in a parking in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. The department confirmed the reporter's cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, her purse was found at a nearby business.
Throughout social media, Roland's peers and colleagues posted about the reporter's disappearance.
https://twitter.com/LyndsayALee/status/950201196568088576