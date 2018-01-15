× Girlfriend questioned after man stabbed multiple times in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning involving a man and his girlfriend in the Westchase area.

First responders arrived shortly after midnight to the 3100 block of Hayes Road after reports of a person down. Investigators said police found a man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The details surrounding what happened are still unclear, police said.

The girlfriend was taken to the police station for questioning and is a possible suspect in the case, Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said.

This is a developing story.