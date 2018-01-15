Houston braces for icy road conditions as U.S. slammed by winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— According to the Harris County Office of Emergency Management all of southeast Texas is under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday morning, and Texas isn't the only State being affected.

High water levels combined with ice are causing the Kennebec River to spill its banks across central Maine leading to ice jams. Cars are being completely submerged in water, and parking lots are beginning to look like ice rinks.

"When we glanced down and saw that the entire parking lot was under water, we were a bit shocked," said one resident.

A similar scene in Connecticut showed chunks of ice floating down the Housatonic River in Kent and several people in Upstate New York were forced to evacuate after an ice jam loosened on the Salmon River. Within eight minutes, several homes were under water and officials say the water froze all the way to the Saint Lawrence River.

In Pittsburgh, one area of I-376 is being called a bathtub, with water rising too quickly for some to get out of harm's way. "The guy in front of me stopped so I stopped. And then the water started rising. The truck shut off," said one driver, who was rescued by boat.

In Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, waterfalls are completely frozen and icy snow are wreaking havoc on the roads in Tennessee and Clarksville.

With the temps still dropping just about everywhere, it looks as if things may get worse before they get better.

