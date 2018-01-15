× Houston firefighters extinguish house fire near Galena Park area

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a burning home Sunday night near the Galena Park area.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home near the intersection of Gans and Clinton Parks streets around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said crews found flames shooting out a back room of the home when they arrived. Firefighters were able to make a fast attack and knock out the flames quickly.

The residents, a woman an her adult son, were able to make it out safely. However, the home reportedly sustained damaged to a bedroom.

It’s possible the fire was caused by a space heater in the man’s bedroom.

An investigation in still ongoing.