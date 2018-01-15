Houston Press Best of Houston® names Timberline Fitness the best gym in Houston

HOUSTON — If you want to stay in tiptop shape for 2018, look no further because one unique gym in Montrose has you covered! In a tucked away space with less pressure than bigger gyms, it's no wonder the Houston Press names Timberline Fitness Studio the best gym in Houston.