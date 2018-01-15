How Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream applies to today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It was August 28th, 1963, when a man with a dream stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to deliver a historic speech.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's message not only withstands the test of time, but can easily address the times we live in now. As shown by 4th and 5th grades during the annual Gardere MLK Day Oratory Competition.

Caleb Kiteka, a 5th grader form Windsor Village Elementary, won second place in this year’s competition.

Kiteka dreams of stopping the violence at home and abroad and gave Newsfix some inside ideas that we could definitely benefit from.

Watch the video above to see what Kiteka had to say!