HPD: Officer, Good Samaritan rescue driver from burning car in north Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person was hospitalized in critical condition after a fiery crash involving three vehicles Monday morning in north Houston.

An officer with the Houston Police Department was on patrol when he came across the accident around 1 a.m.

Investigators said a driver was going down N. Shepherd Drive when he ran the red light at Tidwell Road and crashed into two other cars. The first car caught fire. The officer, using the help of a Good Samaritan, was able to pull the driver from his burning car.

The drivers of all three cars were taken to the hospital when paramedics arrived. The conditions of the other two drivers are unknown.

Police said there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

“Fortunately, the officer was in the area and the citizen was there to help, so they all worked together to hopefully, save that guy’s life,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.

