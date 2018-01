HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is actively searching for a prison inmate while being transported by van in the Downtown area.

Jorge Santana-Trujillo, 30, was in custody after being arrested for an alleged parole violation.

Investigators said Santana-Trujillo slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped.

Police are currently searching the area of Scott and Leeland streets.

If you have information or see the suspect, please call 911.