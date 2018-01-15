Man charged; accused of punching woman’s car, other erratic behavior at Pasadena apartment complex 

PASADENA, Texas — A man was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after police responded to reports of person behaving erratically Saturday inside a Pasadena apartment complex.

The suspect has been identified as Leomondos Lartigue, 30.

Pasadena police responded to the 1700 block of Jenkins Road after a woman reported a strange incident while in the parking lot.

Investigators said the woman was driving behind Lartigue when he suddenly stopped, jumped out of the vehicle and started to dance. According to court documents, the suspect was also acting erratically and began to punch vehicle as she tried to drive away.

Following a verbal altercation, officers said the woman managed to get away from Lartigue and called police.

Officers later found a maroon KIA Spectra belonging to the suspect’s mother parked door-to-door outside her residence. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, court documents stated.

The suspect had been living with his mother despite being asked to leave by the front office because he wasn’t on the apartment lease, according to the front office. Apartment staff told police there was a disturbance two days prior, during which Lartigue allegedly harassed employees with a knife.

Court documents stated while officers were outside the residence, Lartigue was heard screaming and damaging the home’s windows and blinds. Lartigue is also accused of pointing a gun at one of the responding officers from the apartment balcony.

A police officer reported stated he then went back into the apartment, turned off the lights and continued yelling.

No other information about when the alleged officer assault occurred or how the suspect was subdued has been released.