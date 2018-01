× Pasadena PD: Man arrested after striking 4-year-old child

PASADENA, Texas — A man was arrested after being accused of striking a 4-year-old child with his hand Saturday night, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Red Bluff Road around 5:22 p.m.

According to police, Cody Favreau, 26, struck the child for unknown reasons in the home.

Favreau is charged with injury to child. His bond has been set at $25,000.