Man wanted for questioning after elderly woman’s Pasadena home burglarized, car stolen

PASADENA, Texas — A possible suspect is wanted for questioning after an elderly woman’s car was stolen from her Pasadena home while she was asleep, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The incident happened on Dec. 31.

Investigators said an unknown number of suspects burglarized the victims home before stealing her vehicle.

Police said a possible suspect drove the victim’s vehicle to a Walmart on New Year’s Day and used the victim’s Walmart gift card to purchase unknown items.

If anyone has information about this possible suspect or incident, please contact Detective Buckert with the Pasadena Police Department at 713-475-7245.