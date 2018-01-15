President LBJ Texas ranch for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON CITY, Texas— The Texas Hill Country Property owned at one time by former U.S. President Lyndon Baines Johnson is for sale. The price? A mere 2.8 million bucks.

The sprawling 142-acre ranch located near Johnson City was purchased by LBJ one week after he was sworn in as president in 1963.

The three bedroom, two bath house stands on the original foundation with LBJ's bedroom and bathroom preserved.

There's also a 12,000 square foot hangar that's been transformed into an art gallery and education venue that welcomes two to three thousand visitors a month.

Interested? Better hurry! This one's going fast!