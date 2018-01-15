School closures, delays due to hazardous winter conditions in Houston, surrounding areas
HOUSTON — Houston Transtar, Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Monday that hazardous conditions will cause major delays due to weather conditions and traffic.
Here are the latest updates for school closures and delays:
Klein ISD, after school programs and all meeting will be cancelled.
Fort Bend ISD will be closed Tuesday but has not issued closures for Wednesday.
New Caney ISD will be closed Tuesday.
Texas State will be closed Tuesday. Wednesday’s schedule is still pending.
Tomball ISD classes along with after school activities are cancelled.
Sealy ISD will not have classes Tuesday.
Texas City ISD to be closed Wednesday
Navasota ISD have cancelled all classes and after school activities on Tuesday.
Additional school closures include:
Alvin ISD, Royal ISD, Spring ISD, Lamar CISD, KIPP Houston Public Schools, HISD, Clear Creek ISD, Needville ISD, Conroe ISD, La Porte ISD, Pearland ISD, Katy ISD, Cleveland ISD, Alief ISD, Splendora ISD, Montgomery ISD, Waller ISD, Willis ISD, Aldine ISD, Anahuac, ISD, Anderson-Shiro Schools, Barbers Hill ISD, Channelview ISD, Crosby ISD, Cy Fair ISD, Dayton ISD, Galena Park ISD, Galveston ISD, Goodrich ISD, Goose Creek ISD, Hempstead ISD, Humble ISD, Huntsville ISD, Liberty ISD, Tarkington ISD, Sweeny ISD, Sheldon ISD, Santa Fe ISD, San Jacinto ISD, New Wavery ISD, Magnolia ISD, Pasadena ISD, YES Prep, Georgetown ISD, Harris County Department of Education Schools, Saint Helen Catholic School Pearland, First Baptist Academy-Baytown, Yellowstone Academy, Varnett Public Schools. Woodlands Center for Kids State University-(Main campus open in Huntsville), Texas Serenity Academy Charter School.
Wharton ISD is open but will close early at 12 noon.
College Campuses:
Lonestar College- all campuses, Texas A&M University, University of Houston.