School closures, delays due to hazardous winter conditions in Houston, surrounding areas

HOUSTON — Houston Transtar, Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Monday that hazardous conditions will cause major delays due to weather conditions and traffic.

Here are the latest updates for school closures and delays:

Klein ISD, after school programs and all meeting will be cancelled.

UPDATE: Please see official statement regarding school closing on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. pic.twitter.com/belyzIdW0P — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 15, 2018

Fort Bend ISD will be closed Tuesday but has not issued closures for Wednesday.

Safety first…due to forecasted freezing weather and icy roads, FBISD will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. Stay tuned for update for Wednesday. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/VyH6XgWbJr — Charles Dupre (@superdupre) January 15, 2018

New Caney ISD will be closed Tuesday.

Due to forecasted severe winter weather & potentially bad road conditions, New Caney ISD and all district schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16. All extracurricular activities & athletic events scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. Check https://t.co/rCUDV0xbgL for more pic.twitter.com/pT9nj9MIg6 — New Caney ISD (@newcaneyisd) January 15, 2018

Texas State will be closed Tuesday. Wednesday’s schedule is still pending.

Due to winter storm warnings, Texas State will cancel classes and suspend operations on Tuesday at the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses. The university will monitor weather conditions on Tuesday to determine whether classes and university operations will resume on Wednesday. — Texas State (@txst) January 15, 2018

Tomball ISD classes along with after school activities are cancelled.

@TomballISD will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. All school activities will also be canceled. pic.twitter.com/DPdXA4XOUr — Tomball ISD (@TomballISD) January 15, 2018

Sealy ISD will not have classes Tuesday.

Texas City ISD to be closed Wednesday

Due to the threat of icy roads tomorrow, TCISD is cancelling school and all extra-curricular activities for Jan…. https://t.co/qv3PYEhmkQ — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) January 15, 2018

Navasota ISD have cancelled all classes and after school activities on Tuesday.

Navasota Schools Close Due to Icy Weather Warnings – Tues., Jan. 16 After careful consideration of projected icy winter weather conditions, Navasota ISD has made the decision to CANCEL all classes and ALL activities for Tues., Jan. 16. @KPRC2 @KHOU — Navasota ISD (@NavasotaISD) January 15, 2018

Additional school closures include:

Alvin ISD, Royal ISD, Spring ISD, Lamar CISD, KIPP Houston Public Schools, HISD, Clear Creek ISD, Needville ISD, Conroe ISD, La Porte ISD, Pearland ISD, Katy ISD, Cleveland ISD, Alief ISD, Splendora ISD, Montgomery ISD, Waller ISD, Willis ISD, Aldine ISD, Anahuac, ISD, Anderson-Shiro Schools, Barbers Hill ISD, Channelview ISD, Crosby ISD, Cy Fair ISD, Dayton ISD, Galena Park ISD, Galveston ISD, Goodrich ISD, Goose Creek ISD, Hempstead ISD, Humble ISD, Huntsville ISD, Liberty ISD, Tarkington ISD, Sweeny ISD, Sheldon ISD, Santa Fe ISD, San Jacinto ISD, New Wavery ISD, Magnolia ISD, Pasadena ISD, YES Prep, Georgetown ISD, Harris County Department of Education Schools, Saint Helen Catholic School Pearland, First Baptist Academy-Baytown, Yellowstone Academy, Varnett Public Schools. Woodlands Center for Kids State University-(Main campus open in Huntsville), Texas Serenity Academy Charter School.

Wharton ISD is open but will close early at 12 noon.

College Campuses:

Lonestar College- all campuses, Texas A&M University, University of Houston.