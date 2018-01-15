× WATCH: 40th Annual ‘Original’ MLK Jr. Parade marches through downtown Houston

HOUSTON — The 40th Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is marching through downtown Houston Monday morning.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. out Minute Maid Park at the corner of Texas and Crawford streets. Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, U.S. Rep. Al Green, Texas Rep. Shawn Thierry, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and other prominent local officials are expected to make an appearance.

Award-winning vocalist Leela James will serve as the grand marshal for the celebration. Many of Houston’s top community leaders along with up and coming 2018 midterm election candidates will join over 40,000 patrons in Downtown Houston to honor Dr. King’s life.

The celebration will be immediately followed by the 2nd Annual MLK, Jr. Taste of Houston festival located in LOT B of Minute Maid Park at the corner of Texas and St. Emmanuel streets. The family-friendly festival will feature a variety of local food cuisines and desserts, artwork, kid-friendly activities, special guest appearances, and live musical performances.

Attendance for the parade and the festival is free to the general public.

Find more information about the parade at BlackHeritageSociety.org.