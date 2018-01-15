× WATCH LIVE: Judge Emmett, Homeland Security and Emergency Management provides latest updates on hazardous weather conditions

HOUSTON— Harris County Judge Ed Emmett will be giving vital updates on the upcoming weather conditions in and around southeast Houston.

“Houston area will begin experiencing freezing conditions and cold, freezing rain beginning Tuesday. This will cause very dangerous conditions on area roadways, especially those elevated overpasses and bridges. Tuesday night, the city will experience a hard freeze, bringing temperatures down to near 24 degrees in some places,” Forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

Transtar issued a Winter Weather Advisory Monday, for all of southeast Texas, which goes into effect Tuesday from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

If you see a roadway that has ice on it, you are asked to call 3-1-1 (713.837.0311). Houston Public Works will be able to dispatch a truck with chat rock to provide traction.