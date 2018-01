Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Get ready to have some fun, there is plenty of acts to check out with this Week in Music!

January 17

Moody Blues at Financial Centre

January 18

John Hiatt at House of Blues

January 19

Pat Travers Band at Warehouse Live

Avatar at House of Blues

January 20

Pinback at White Oak Music Hall

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at House of Blue