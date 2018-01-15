HOUSTON — We've all seen some interesting things while cruising down Houston's highways — but how about a remote control car? Check out this video! Alex Villa spotted an RC car riding dirty down the southbound lands of Highway 59 over the weekend. The little electric racers is even seen taking an exit! No word on where it buzzed off to or who had their hands on the remote control. Still...only in H-town!
Zroom! Remote control car caught on video racing down US-59 in Houston
