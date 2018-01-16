× 14-year-old boy shot while playing basketball in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball at Haviland Park.

Officers responded to the 11600 block of Haviland Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the victim was shot after a dark-colored vehicle drove into the parking lot and the occupants started shooting at another group of men on the basketball court.

The child tried to runaway from the gunfire and was shot in the hip.

He was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.