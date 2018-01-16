× American Red Cross opens warming centers throughout Houston

HOUSTON— Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen and the American Red Cross announced that multiple warming centers are being opened throughout Houston Tuesday due to the freezing weather temperatures.

The city will also be offering transportation to those needing relief from the winter storm.

The centers will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until further notice. Those in need of transportation are asked to call the 311 helpline.

List of warming centers:

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2801 Conti Street

Houston Sobering Center at 150 N. Chenevert St.

South Main Baptist Church at 4100 S. Main St.

Sally’s House at 1717 Congress

Star of Hope at 1811 Ruiz