Caught On Camera: Heroic firefighters catch children thrown from 3rd floor balcony blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia— A recent video of children being thrown from an apartment fire to first responders has people praising the Firefighters that responded to the blaze.

"I was shocked," fire victim Tierra Pyles said. "The first thing I heard was the screams."

Investigators believe the fire started on an outdoor patio.

"I run to get my sister out of the room," Pyles said. "We run outside, and as soon as I run outside I look to my left-- and I just see the building in flames. And I see the firefighters catching babies. I also saw people jumping off their balconies."

Now the community and First Baptist Church is helping victims get back on their feet by holding a donation drive. Church volunteers have already raised over $14,000 dollars to help the displaced families.

"I really was just blown away by the heroism of the parents to have that level of trust and clear thinking to be able to get their kids out safely," volunteer Patti Ghezzi shared. "And I was really in awe of the firefighters."

Fortunately, everyone made it out of the blaze alive!