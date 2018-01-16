× HFD attempts to resuscitate dog rescued from house fire in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a burning home early Tuesday in near the Acres Homes area.

Fire trucks arrived in the 1100 block of Twin Falls Road at Deer Trail Drive around 12:15 a.m. Smoke and fire were coming from the front of the house when crews arrived. Firefighters made a fast attack and got the fire under control before it could spread throughout the house.

The residents— who’ve been identified as a woman and her two young teenage sons — were out of the house when firefighters arrived. The homeowner was worried about her four dogs, who were all rescued. Investigators said one of the dogs suffered from smoke inhalation and died while paramedics were treating the animal with oxygen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Houston Fire Department arson division.

The residents and remaining three dogs were uninjured.

The following images were taken at the scene: