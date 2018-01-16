× HPD: Driver arrested, charged for multiple offenses after police chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police arrested a man Monday night after a chase in the area of E. Sam Houston Parkway and Tidwell Road.

Investigators said the suspect was seen running a stop sign on Cavalcade heading towards 59 around 1:30 a.m. The officer tried to stop the driver but the suspect sped off, leading police on a 30 minute chase down U.S. 59 northbound to Crosstimbers to Homestead to Lee and finally N. Sam Houston Parkway where Harris County Pct. 3 deputies set up spikes.

The tires on the suspect’s vehicle were flattened and the suspect was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including felony evading.