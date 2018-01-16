× HPD: Four people injured, one man shot in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Ellington area over the weekend.

Investigators responded to the 11400 block of Beamer Road around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Mark Shaw, 37, was sitting in his car when he was shot by three men sitting in another vehicle.

The three males later arrived at a local hospital, two of them with minor injuries.

The police department said conflicting accounts were given and the incident is under further investigation.

No persons have been charged at this time.