HPD: Over 90 combined crashes reported, winter storm to blame
HOUSTON— Freezing rain combined with sleet have caused hazardous driving conditions throughout southeast Texas. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to social media Tuesday to ask Houstonians to stay off the roadways if possible.
In a video posted to Twitter Acevedo said, “We’ve had 19 major & 40 minor crashes on freeways & 8 major & 23 minor crashes on streets in the
@HoustonTX since 9:15 a.m.”
The Houston Fire Department is also experiencing a high call volume and posted on Twitter that 457 calls had come in since midnight.
Staying inside is recommended, but if you must get out officials are asking that you use caution.
“Stay off the road if at all possible. If you absolutely have to drive use caution, slowing down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.