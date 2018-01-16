× HPD: Two people shot during argument at Sabo Village Apartments in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a man and woman Monday night in the Ellington area.

The Houston Police Department responded to the Sabo Village Apartments in the 10700 block of Sabo Street at 8:05 p.m.

Investigators said Darrel Hill, 39, was shot multiple times while Shanatra Walker, 32, was shot once. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Hill and Walker got into an altercation with three men when all three suspects pulled out guns and started firing.

The victims were able to escape the suspects, who were left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.