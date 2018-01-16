× Man crossing major road killed in fatal crash in Spring Branch area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night in the Spring Branch area.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 11800 block of Hempstead Road. Investigators said a 35-year-old man was crossing moving lanes of traffic when he was struck by the driver of a silver Nissan Titan pickup truck. Investigators said other drivers took evasive actions to avoid the victim, as well.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Officers said the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and was questioned by police.

No charges have been filed.