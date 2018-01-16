× Man shot to death in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a man was shot to death in the southwest Houston area.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Beechnut about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and had him taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after.

The police department said detectives are still searching for a motive and suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.