Man stabbed multiple times in Sharpstown, deputies say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was stable multiple times in Sharpstown over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Fondren Road around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the victim — who has been identified as 22-year-old Christian Lopez — was stabbed in the back and abdomen during an altercation outside an apartment complex. Witnesses reported a man and woman were seen running away shortly afterwards, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.