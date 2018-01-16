× METRO offering 30-minute route frequency to help Houstonians beat the cold

HOUSTON—As temperatures continue to dip into the lower 20s, METRO routes are making special accommodations to keep commuters safe.

The METRO bus Red Routes will run every 30-minutes starting at 2 p.m. Additional midday services have been added to routes 108, 170, 212, 217, 292, 297, and 298 to help commuters get home from work early. All other routes will move to a 60-minute frequency.

Red Routes

The METRO Rail and regular midday routes will still run as scheduled, but the HOV lanes will be closed due to the icy conditions.

METRO Closures:

Routes 44, 85, 86 & 99 are all closed.

The METRO Ride Stores at 1900 Main and 1001 Travis are also closed.

Bus shuttles currently on the ‘Purple Line’ and single tracking on the ‘Red Line’ are closed.