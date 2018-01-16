× More than 700 flights cancelled at IAH due to winter weather

HOUSTON — At least hundreds of flights in and out of Houston have been canceled due to a inclement weather, according to the Houston Airport System.

Officials said more than 700 flights have been canceled at least 100 flights delayed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport while 175 flights were cancelled and 68 delayed at William P. Hobby Airport.

Both airports are prepared to de-ice airplanes for any flights that are operating and to treat crews ready to treat roadways and taxiways-runways if needed.

For specific information regarding your flight, please contact your airline.

Inclement weather in and around the Houston area, as well as across the country, could impact air travel at the Houston Airports. For specific information on impacts to your flight, check with your airline. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 16, 2018