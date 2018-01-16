HOUSTON—Post your pictures on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #CW39SnowDay with the location and your photos could be featured on NewsFix at 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.
PHOTOS: Winter storm leaves Houston covered in ice
-
WINTER WEATHER: Send us your pictures using #CW39SnowDay
-
Santa “Paws” visits BARC Animal Shelter for holiday pet adoptions
-
Fans get ready: Astros Championship Trophy Tour kicks off Monday
-
PHOTOS: ‘Tis the season for ‘Zoo Lights’
-
AT&T asks customers affected by outage to restart their phones
-
-
‘Masked’ mugshot photo released of woman who spat on HPD police chief
-
PHOTOS: Houston’s cutest, spookiest and most BOOtiful ghouls of Halloween 2017
-
Flea at Silver Street hosts Black Friday Holiday Flea Market
-
Grab your littlest ghouls, goblins! Zoo Boo returns to Houston on Oct. 13
-
Authorities: Blinn College-Brenham student abducted from campus by boyfriend found in Houston
-
-
Suspect on the loose after car chase in NW Houston
-
Hundreds of thousands of fans swarm downtown Houston for Astros World Series celebration
-
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today