The Inside Story: Houston’s Heights dry county update

HOUSTON— Cheers to no restrictions on buying booze in restaurants or bars in The Heights!

By voting for 'Proposition F' in 2017, the liquor law no longer requires alcohol connoisseurs to sign up for a private club in order to be served.

So why the heck was The Heights dry in the first place?

A Texas vote in 1854 decided to close all establishments in a number of counties that served or sold liquor.

However, in 1876 a local option was added allowing cities like The Heights to vote for themselves. That's when the Heights decided to rid themselves of all bars and saloons and become a dry countie in 1912.

Through annexation into the city of Houston in 1918, the ordinance remained intact.

It wasn't until 2016 that Houstonians voted to allow the sale of alcohol in grocery or liquor stores and in a 2017 vote, the Height's was no longer dry.

