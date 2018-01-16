× Three teens injured in drive-by shooting on MLK Boulevard in South Park, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting Monday night that hospitalized three teens in the South Park area.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near Lyndhurst Drive around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the victims were walking down Lyndhurst when a car slowly pulled up. Someone inside the vehicle pointed a gun through an open window and started firing at teens, hitting all three.

The suspect sped off and the teens went to a nearby Shell gas station for help.

Police said a 14-year-old was shot in the foot, a 15-year-old was shot in the right shin and another 15-year-old was shot in the pelvis.

The victims were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

They’re reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8411).