Winter Storm Warning issued as Houston area experiences intense cold, icy road conditions 

HOUSTON — Houston officials and residents are bracing themselves Tuesday for another stint of intense cold and icy roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and several major school districts have closed their campuses until weather improves.

Forecasters said temperatures will fall throughout the day on Tuesday with the rain gradually changing over to a wintry mix starting early Tuesday morning across the Brazos Valley and Piney Woods region.

The change over to a wintry mix will gradually work its way southward throughout the day on Tuesday, even approaching the coast by Tuesday night. Light ice accumulations of under 0.1 inch will be possible area-wide, but are more likely across the northern and western portions of the area. Light snow accumulations are also possible across the Brazos Valley and the Piney Woods region.

Forecast confidence continues to increase, and we now have moderate to high confidence of at least some wintry precipitation falling that could lead to hazardous road conditions.

The finer details concerning the exact type of mix, accumulations, and timing could change some as we get closer to the event. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, and a Winter Storm Watch or Winter Storm Warning could be issued in the next 12 to 36 hours.

TIPS & RESOURCES

NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074 ext. 234 or ext. 232

NWS Houston/Galveston Webpage

Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location)

West Gulf River Forecast Center Webpage

AHPS Webpage

Harris County Roadway officials recommends the following to help you avoid winter weather accidents:

Always buckle your seatbelt.

Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.

Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

Don’t use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.

Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses.

Know your vehicle and how it operates. Not all cars respond the same to slippery roads.

Listed below are other smart tips to follow before freezing temperatures set in:

Check your tires to make sure the tread is not too worn.

Check your car battery.

Keep blankets, first-aid kit, flares, jumper cables, flashlight, ice scraper and gloves in your car.

Have snacks and water in case you become stranded.

Keep the gasoline level as high as possible to prevent water condensation in the tank.

Check the automobile’s motor oil, transmission fluid, antifreeze, ignition system, lights, heater, cooling system and wipers.

Harris County motorists are urged to report icy roadways via the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Motorist Assistance Line: 713-CALL MAP (713-225-5627).