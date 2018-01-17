× 18-wheeler crashes on Eastex Freeway due to icy lanes

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to an accident involving an 18 wheeler early Wednesday on the Eastex Freeway.

Investigators said the truck driver was headed southbound near Cavalcade Street around 2 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and slid across an icy overpass. The truck came to a halt after slamming into an inside wall — knocking of a small chunk of the structure.

The driver was not injured.

A portion of the freeway was closed for several hour while officials cleared the accident.